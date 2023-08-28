Summer warmth will last right into September

While the calendar keeps moving into September this week, the weather is still stuck in the dog days of summer. We’re in for yet another stretch of unusual warmth by the end of this week, but meanwhile, quiet and comfortably warm weather is in store for Tuesday through Thursday. A front will be passing through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this evening and early Tuesday morning and will be the focus for a shower or two. The odds of you being under a shower are pretty low, but at least aren’t zero.

Beyond today’s shot at a very isolated shower, the trend of dry weather continues into the middle of September. By the end of this week, winds will pick up out of the south and another ridge will start to affect our weather. Temperatures are more than likely going to be back into the 90s for many starting this Friday and will remain at or near that level through the middle of next week.