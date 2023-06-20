Summer warmth, sunshine, poor air quality through Thursday

There is plenty of blue sky to enjoy this Tuesday, and temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 80s from today through the rest of this week. There isn’t much variety in store for us until, possibly, this coming weekend with an improved chance for showers and thunderstorms, which we could really use. For now, stay cool while enjoying all the outdoor activities of summer.

The MPCA has issued an Air Quality Alert for central and southern Minnesota, effective through Thursday. Ozone levels at the surface are expected to reach a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a wave of low pressure will slide across the upper Midwest, offering up what looks to be a decent chance of stormy weather. At this time, the most likely time for rain also looks to be the most convenient, from Saturday night through Sunday morning. Unfortunately, it’s very difficult to pin down exact timing for something so far out in the future. For now, keep your fingers crossed for a good chance of rain. Until then, keep on watering the garden.