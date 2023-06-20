Summer Begins Wednesday
Summer officially begins on Wednesday, and it will really feel the part with highs pushing 90° once again throughout the Weather First Area. In fact, we have a pretty good chance at reaching our first official 90° reading for 2023! While this will remain a hot day, no matter what, we won’t be breaking any records. This not only goes for our high temps, but for the low temperature, the rainfall, and the snowfall, yes snowfall record. Just think, back in 2023, we had a trace of snowfall! Sorry Olaf, no personal flurry for you this year!