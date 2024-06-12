Strong storms possible Wednesday; warm temperatures continue into weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday with the potential of some that could be strong-to-severe.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late morning into the early afternoon hours and then becoming more scattered through the afternoon and evening. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with hail and wind as the main threats. Heavy downpours are also possible.

Due to the threat of severe thunderstorms, Wednesday is an ALERT DAY!

The main window for thunderstorms will be between 12:00 PM and 12:00 AM.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with dry weather and sunshine returning for Friday before additional rain chances arrive over the weekend.

Wednesday will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be a touch cooler, but still plenty warm with highs near 80°.