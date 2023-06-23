Strong Storms Possible Saturday

It’s been a while since the Weather First Area has picked up a decent rainfall, and even longer it seems like since an ALERT DAY. We will get both this weekend, with the strongest storms expected later on Saturday, with damaging wind the primary threat by the evening, with a few storms having the potential for large hail. Heavy rain will continue through Saturday evening, Saturday night, & on/off Sunday into early Monday. Most of us will pick up over an inch of total rainfall Saturday-Monday morning, with a few places in the two inch range or more range. We will be watching the chance for early afternoon storms on Saturday, which may limit the evening threats, as the atmosphere stabilizes as the storms rumble through.