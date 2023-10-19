Stray shower possible Thursday, seasonal temps

A low pressure system to our southeast will still have an affect on our weather for Thursday.

After some morning fog and sprinkles, skies will generally be mostly cloudy with some breaks here and there throughout the day.

There is the chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon and early evening hours. Any rainfall will be very light. Any showers that do develop will dissipate after sunset.

High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.