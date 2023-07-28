Stormy Friday eve, then quiet, warm weekend ahead

There is a chance of strong to severe storms late Friday afternoon through evening, especially south of I-90. The greatest threats will start out as hail in the late afternoon and it will become more of a wind threat this evening. Not all of us will see severe storms Friday evening, but in parts of northeast Iowa, some of these storms could do some damage if and when they develop.

Beyond Friday’s chance of stormy weather, we’re looking at a seasonably warm and bright weekend with temperatures running in the low 80s for highs and a mostly sunny sky. We’re in for a warm stretch next week, starting off seasonably warm and slowly heating up around the middle of next week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. There doesn’t look to be much, if any, rain headed our way the majority of next week.

Meanwhile, stay weather aware through this evening and be ready to head indoors if see storms on radar or hear any rumbles of thunder.