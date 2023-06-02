Storms Rumble Through The Weekend
Scattered storms will remain in the forecast Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, but thankfully severe weather isn’t looking too favorable during this three-day stretch. The afternoon & evening timeframe will be best suited for our storms each day, wrapping up as we move into the late evening hours. While severe weather isn’t too favorable, we could see heavy rain, plenty of lightning, and possibly a brief wind gust & small hail (below severe limits) with the stronger storms each day.