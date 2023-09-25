Starting the week a little damp

Our rain chance will continue to increase going through the rest of Monday, with on and off showers and thunderstorms returning to the area. This will be the trend as well going into and throughout the day on Tuesday. This won’t be a complete 48 hour soak, as there will be plenty of dry time now and then, however, a new 0.25″ to 0.50″ of total rainfall will be possible by Tuesday evening. This will help out the summer drought, not wash it away completely however. And just like the summer theme, we will take what we can get, when we can, as the forecast is trending dry for the rest of the week!