Starting Foggy, Ending Sunny

We are tracking areas of dense fog as we are heading back into work on this Monday morning. Watch out for very low visibility, be sure to keep the headlights on the low beams & go a little slower than you normally would. Highs are trending in the right direction for the afternoon, on either side of 70° with sunshine expected.

Overall, the forecast is trending relatively dry for the first half of the week, with an isolated t-shower or two possible later in the day on Tuesday. Better rain chances return for the end of the week, Thursday in particular, with a few showers carrying over into early Friday.

Temperatures are pushing 80° ahead of the slim rain chance Tuesday, with temperatures cooling to the lower 60s for highs on Friday, behind Thursday’s rain chance. Temperatures look to warm as we head into the following weekend.