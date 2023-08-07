Stable, summer weather persists

This week’s weather won’t be much different than the entirety of our summer so far; lacking in drama and staying seasonably warm. Even with more clouds than clear sky at times, temperatures reached the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon and will again pretty much every day the rest of this week. Even though a chance of rain is getting the casual mention a few days this week, whatever rain we receive will remain isolated with the majority of the ABC 6 News viewing area staying rain-free with each, little round.

Temperatures are going to remain at or slightly above average for this time of year, topping out around 80 degrees each afternoon. Like today, there will also be occasional haze from Canadian wildfires.