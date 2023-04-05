Spring is springing

We’ve only hit 50° once so far this early season. We’re about to blow past that mark on multiple days in a row. Get ready for a surge in temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Thursday will go into the record books with a similar high as Wednesday. But the difference is, the afternoon will hold the temp reaching 40° vs midnight. Sunshine returns and will make for a comfortably cool day.

Those temperatures keep rising Friday with 50s. 60s are on tap for Easter Weekend. We’ll start to rise into the 70s beginning on Tuesday.