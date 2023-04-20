Snowflakes in a breeze

A sharp wind and cooler temperatures are in order on Friday. Add in a dash of snow showers in the afternoon and overnight and it won’t be the most pleasant of stretches. Worried about something significant from snowflakes? Don’t be. If we’re lucky we’ll get a bit of a dusting in the overnight period going into Saturday. Otherwise this won’t be anything to be concerned with.

Temperatures remain cool over the weekend but do start to show signs of life next week. We’ll bounce back to the 50s.

Next rain opportunity isn’t a slam dunk, but we’ll monitor the middle of next week. Data is split on how to handle that upcoming system.