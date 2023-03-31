Snow & Wind Cause Issues Tonight
While the heaviest snow will stay north and east of the area, we will be tracking accumulating snow & wind locally. 2-5″ will be common throughout southern MN from I-90 & north. The overall snow trend will be more north & less south. Therefore, the worst impacts from this storm will be just north of the area. However, locally, wind will cause issues in blowing snow & low visibility, especially closer to Highway 14. Conditions will be improving throughout the day Saturday, as the wind slowly eases up and the snow clears out of the area by sunrise.