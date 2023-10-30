Snow Monday night-Tuesday morning

Even with temperatures running below average today, we’ve been able to enjoy a good dose of sunshine to start the week. A fast-moving clipper system will arrive tonight and affect us through at least the middle of Tuesday morning before exiting to the south and east of us. Snow is likely out of the system tonight. While totals won’t be dramatic, there is likely to be some “snow squalls” overnight that will limit visibility and make for icy spots, especially on bridges and less-traveled roadways.

Once Tuesday morning’s snowfall moves out of here, which should happen around or before 10am, clouds will decrease and temperatures will remain brisk. Halloween is shaping up to be near the top 5 for coldest on record for us based on high temperature for the day. Expect temperatures to be near the freezing mark in the late afternoon to early evening and slipping quickly into the 20s after sunset. There will be enough of a breeze to bring wind chills in the teens to lower 20s.

Sunshine will re-emerge Wednesday through Thursday and temperatures will make their way back to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another weak storm system looks to arrive later this week, bringing with it a chance of light rain and, just maybe, some light snow. Temperatures look to stay above freezing this coming weekend.