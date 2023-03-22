Snow and Mix Conditions Coming
Late Wednesday into early Thursday, we are expecting a rain/snow mix to turn into snow locally as temperatures cool off through the overnight. While the snow could fall hard at times, accumulations will be very minor due to how warm we have been over the past couple days. Not to mention, Iowans are more likely to see higher snowfall totals, and temperatures have been even warmer south of the border. Impacts will be light overall. Although giving extra time would be ideal with all the rural areas around. Ice is not a major concern.