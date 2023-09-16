Smaller Rain Chances Next Week

Another week near the Minnesota/Iowa border, another week where most rain opportunities (when we have them) are smaller.

That being said, there are more chances than what we have been used to this Summer. There is not a lot of certainty around what communities would be most likely for the rainfall at the moment. Thus, it’s still early for predicting rainfall totals.

Just like any other week, don’t go in expecting a ton of rainfall. We’ll know more on these rainfall chances as we get closer to them.