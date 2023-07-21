Slim Storm Chances Through The Weekend

Happy Friday everyone! We are trending mostly sunny & seasonable today, as highs are back in the lower 80s. A stray afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, however those chances aren’t for everyone.

This will be the trend for the weekend as well, Saturday especially, as the rain chances clear out for Sunday. Highs over the weekend will remain in the lower & middle 80s.

The heat is on, and big-time next week, as our official first 90° or better day finally looks to arrive mid-week. In fact, we may see a big string of 90° days starting next Tuesday, and possibly lasting into the following weekend. A few isolated storm chances will be possible later Tuesday & Thursday, but they won’t be for everyone, as most of the area remains dry.

This certainly is not the news we need, with the drought conditions worsening over parts of the Weather First Area this past week, with most of Olmsted County, as well as parts of Dodge, Mower, & Fillmore Counties now experiencing Extreme Drought conditions!