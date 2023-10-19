Signs of an active weather pattern next week

There are signals of an active weather pattern that will setup shop towards the middle of next week.

A deep upper-level trough will dive south into the western U.S. next week. The upper air flow over our local area will be from the southwest as strong winds will usher in some tropical moisture. Winds at the surface will be southerly with Gulf of Mexico moisture streaming northward.

The moisture combined with a stationary front and pieces of energy rotating around the trough will lead to several rounds of rain starting Tuesday and lasting until Friday.

After the system exits, some cold Canadian air will settle in by next weekend.

Where the heaviest rains fall is still to be determined as this system is still several days away. The ABC 6 Weather First team will iron out the details as it gets closer.