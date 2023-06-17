Showers and Storms, Then a Surplus of Sunshine

For the rest of the weekend, we will be clouding up with isolated showers possible late Saturday night. Initially, the rain starts out isolated (best chance towards I-35), but becomes more scattered overnight after midnight heading into Sunday morning. Showers and storms continue to be scattered through late Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals will mostly (if not all) fall short of 1/2″ of rain. Severe weather is not expected.

We will rapidly clear up and warm up heading into the work week. Temperatures for the majority of next week will be in the upper-80s and low-90s locally. We will return to mostly to all clear skies.

Outside of the rest of the weekend, most rain chances will hold off until next weekend.