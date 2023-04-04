Severe Storms South, Heavy Snow North

Another strong Spring storm system is moving through the Northern Plains, once again bringing a little of everything to the region. Significant snow, wind, & travel impacts will remain just to our west & northwest today, with our forecast focus on the potential for severe weather across parts of the Weather First area this evening.

Spotty showers will be possible with the clouds leading into the mid-day, with the focus for the potential for severe storms coming after 6 PM locally. While the set-up favors SE IA (same areas that were hit very hard on Friday), locally, a few strong to severe storms with wind and hail the main threats will be possible, as the system sweeps through this evening.

This area of low pressure will be responsible for a big cool-down Wednesday & Thursday, as temps drop from the mid 40s around 12 AM Wednesday, to the lower 30s by the evening. A light wintry mix/flurries can be expected during this time, however, the heaviest snow stays north, & out of the area.

A nice warm-up returns, with 50s Friday & 60s over the Easter (for those that celebrate the holiday) Weekend.