Severe Storms Out, Snow Impacts Expected

Severe thunderstorms are not expected from here on out.

Now we shift more towards snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. Totals will range anywhere from under 2″ for most of northern Iowa to anywhere from 3-6″ along Highway-14. If you’re heading north, the snowfall gets even worse. Gusty winds will cause the snow to blow around, making it more difficult to see.

Driving on Saturday early will be difficult at times. However, lighter winds later in the day will make clearing the roads easier.

We’re in line for a beautiful afternoon Saturday. More clouds are expected heading into the work week, but we’re right back into the 50s on Sunday.