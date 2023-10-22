Several chances for rain, cooler weather coming

The rest of Sunday will be the most mild we get in the rest of the forecast. Overnight, a quick burst of showers will pass through. Rainfall totals will be pretty light; expect under 1/2″ here. Most of the rain is out by daybreak.

Tuesday through Thursday all bring a decent chance for showers or thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely, but a few storms could be strong on Tuesday. Hail is the primary concern with these storms. Wednesday and Thursday bring showers.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s the next couple days; we drop into the low to mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, we are only in the 40s for highs with lows dipping below freezing. If you have any flowers outside, they will need to be brought inside by next weekend.