So far in September, we have started out dry too. We’re at around 1/3″ of rainfall, and normally we’re at just over 1″ by this time in the month of September.

Any rainfall is welcome, but nothing in the upcoming forecast is going to force a quick turnaround to our exceptional drought. It’s the first time we have ever been in exceptional drought conditions since the U.S. Drought Monitor was introduced in January 2000.