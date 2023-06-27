Seasonably Warm Tuesday

After a brief cool-down the last couple of days, we are going to be back into our normal range for high temperatures in the lower 80s, starting Tuesday afternoon. It will be a bit hazy at times Tuesday, with conditions clearing up as we go into & through the afternoon.

This trend will continue for the rest of the week, & even the weekend. Slightly “cooler” temperatures are expected Saturday but will quickly warm back into the middle/upper 80s starting Sunday. The Fourth of July Weekend & holiday itself then looks warm, but thankfully not too hot, like it can be this time of the year.

As far as rain chances go, we are still tracking Wednesday for two rounds of rain. The first will be a few showers & storms during the morning, with another opportunity rumbling through the afternoon & evening. A few strong storms will be possible, mainly for this second wave from Wednesday into Thursday, with hail & wind the primary threats for any of the stronger storms.

An isolated storm chance remains possible Friday & again Saturday, with the long-range models continuing to show the opportunity for storms rumbling through on the Fourth of July.