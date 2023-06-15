Seasonable, quiet end to the week

Air quality has been the primary concern in the weather department recently, and I’m happy to say conditions have improved as of Thursday afternoon and that trend will continue into the weekend. Low-level smoke has moved to our west, currently effecting southwest Minnesota with Marshall seeing poor air quality as of Thursday afternoon. Right here at home, a cool night is in store with low temperatures dropping to the upper 40s by Friday morning. We’ll keep the hazy sky as smoke in the upper atmosphere will be slower to disperse and move out.

This weekend is going to be relatively quiet and warm with temperatures climbing back up into the mid-80s. While there is a likelihood of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm this weekend, there is zero chance for a drought-busting round of rainfall. An isolated shower or two will remain possible Monday, too. Next week, at least into Wednesday, looks to be sunny and even warmer with highs around 90 becoming more common.