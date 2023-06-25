Saturday Night Recap

For the most part, severe thunderstorms either stayed just south or north of us. One cell did get a severe thunderstorm warning due to large hail, but cells stayed sub-severe otherwise.

As for precipitation… it was an EXTREMELY mixed bag. Some communities in northern Iowa saw heavy rainfall. Multiple reports from Mason City confirmed an excess of 3″ of rainfall. Charles City also saw over 1″ of rainfall by the time storms wrapped up.

However, Rochester and Preston were not able to see as much rainfall, not getting rain until during the overnight heading into Sunday morning. If you are out in these areas, you will especially need to continue watering flowers because nothing on Sunday is going to cause a shift like the storms did in northern Iowa Saturday afternoon and evening.