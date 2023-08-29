Remaining comfortably warm through Thursday

We can enjoy a nice spell of weather here through most of this week before another ridge takes hold and heats us up this weekend. Tuesday’s temps have been in the 70s to lower 80s with less humid air, and we’re in for more of that through Wednesday and Thursday. Actually, Wednesday and Thursday will be even less humid than it was here Tuesday, and temperatures will top out in the mid-70s. Along with comfortably warm daytime highs, overnight lows will be delightfully cool, dropping into the mid-50s Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning.

The jet stream starts to push to our north by the end of the week, and another dome of hot air will begin taking shape in the country’s mid-section. Highs will push into the upper 80s Friday, and into the 90s Saturday through Labor Day. There are some signals that heat may linger through the majority of next week as well. So, for all of you who have end of summer plans at the lake this weekend, it’ll be a great weekend to stay cool in the water. For now, enjoy the quiet spell and don’t forget the sunscreen.