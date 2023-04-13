Record Warmth Possible Again Today!

Today will continue the summer vibes, with our morning temps back in the 50s & 60s, heading to the low/mid 80s for the afternoon. This will likely be record-breaking once again for the area, with our official record high for the day at 82°. Not as warm, but still an above-average Friday is shaping up, with highs back in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Then comes our big change-up for the weekend, as a cold front will bring in a few showers and storms later Friday night, becoming all-light & chilly rain showers throughout the day Saturday. Saturday will also see temps tumble all-day, from the lower 50s early in the morning, to the 30s by the evening. This will allow our precipitation to switch over to more of a rain/snow mix Saturday night-Sunday. Even though it will remain chilly, with the mix continuing throughout Sunday, snow accumulations will be hard to come buy, given our warmer ground.

Temperatures slowly recover through next week, with low/mid 60s by the mid-week, along with a few showers possible next Wednesday.