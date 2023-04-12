Record Warmth Likely Today

We are tracking the warmest day in a while, as record highs well into thelow/mid 80s are possible this afternoon. The combination between sunny skies,low humidity, a dry ground, warmer air, and a strong wind will and already hasled to an elevated fire risk for the area. Keep that in mind going through therest of the week, which continues to trend sunny, breezy, warm, & dry.Highs are staying put in the upper 70s/low 80s for Thursday, with mid 70sFriday. A potent cold front sweeps through Friday evening, crashing our tempsback down to the 40s over & through the weekend. Next week starts chilly inthe 40s, but will slowly rebound back to the 50s & 60s.The front bringing us the cooler air, will also bring us a little rain overthe weekend as well. A few t-storms are possible later Friday evening/night,with chilly rain showers throughout the day on Saturday. This will be followedup by the chance for a very light wintry mix early Sunday, however any snow wesee isn’t expected to accumulate or stick, given our recent warm spell.