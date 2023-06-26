Recapping the Weekend Rain
The Weather First Area FINALLY picked up the much-needed rain over the weekend, with a few communities getting quite the soak, while others, not so much. Officially, 0.50″ fell at the Rochester International Airport, which is where the climate statistics are kept for the area, while locations throughout northern Iowa saw around/over 3″ of rain over the weekend. The rain was certainly a welcome sight, but for some, especially throughout Olmsted & Fillmore Counties, it wasn’t enough to alleviate the drought impacts.