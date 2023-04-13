Rain turns to snow this weekend

Showers and a few easy rumblers slip through from early Saturday into the evening. Around 1/2″ of rain is expected as showers linger into Sunday.

Temperatures will be falling through the stretch. Saturday’s wakeup temperatures will be in the mid-50s but fall back to the 40s by the end of the day. Sunday holds a starting temp in the 30s!

The setup extending into Sunday is supportive for snowflakes mixing in and taking over. So questions surround accumulation. Given our recent warm setup, mid-April sun, daytime scenario, there is a lot going against significant accumulation. Accumulations will be most favored on grassy or elevated surfaces and remain minor. We’ll be monitoring the situation closely though. For now, the snow blowers can stay in the shed.