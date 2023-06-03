Rain Lottery Continues, Feels Like Summer Still

Going forward, we still have a few smaller rain chances that will not move the needle very much. Our best chance of rain, by far, is later in the day Monday. A cold front will move through from the north with storms out right around it. This cold front will break our stretch of days reaching 80°F or warmer. Outside of Monday, there are isolated chances for rain on Tuesday & Friday next week as well.

Sunday is a fitting name given that mostly sunny skies are expected. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s with a few low-90s possible once again. We’ll mostly be bouncing between the 70s and 80s in the next week or so.

Outside of the smaller rain chances, we once again have a quiet pattern for weather. Another high pressure will build in from the north towards the middle of next week. This will be the best time to get outdoors.