Rain chances late Thursday night, Friday

The next weather maker will traverse the northern part of the country and arrive into the local area late Thursday night into early Friday morning bringing the next, best chance for most areas to see rain.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely overnight Thursday into Friday as a wave of energy scoots east through the area. Any lingering rain should move out Friday morning with the midday hours generally quiet.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening along a passing cold front. Severe weather potential is possible south and east of the area, however if the atmosphere can recharge from the morning round, the possibility of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm will be possible. Something to keep an eye on as the severe threat may be pushed back northwest.