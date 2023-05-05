Rain, but not soggy all the time

Scattered areas of rain will come and go over the weekend. Rain will be more pinpointed than a long drawn out soaking through the entire day. This means that there will be dry time and time to see the temps warm too.

Saturday morning still holds a few decaying clusters of rain but the evening brings more concentrated activity. Much of Sunday is spent rain free until the evening rolls around. That’s where another closer of storms will develop and push through. Sunday evening looks to have the best potential for a strong storm on our southern edge. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper 70s to help provide fuel.

Past Monday, a drying trend will take over for a few days. Temperatures stay generally mild over the next week, commonly finding the 70s.