Quiet weather rest of the week with moderating temperatures

The weather pattern will settle down after Tuesday’s snow with quiet weather and moderating temps as we head through the rest of the week.

Wednesday will be a chilly day under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will clear Wednesday night with lows dipping back into the low 20s.

There will be some passing clouds on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will moderate further with highs in the low-to-mid 40s on Thursday and close to 50° on Friday which is closer to average for early November. Night lows will be in the 30s.

The weekend will bring some rain chances, however there are some difference in the evolution of some passing pieces of energy which will be ironed out with more detail as we get closer.