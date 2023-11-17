Quiet, pleasantly cool weekend ahead

High pressure will remain overhead through the weekend which means quiet, calm and dry weather can be expected.

Sunshine will be out throughout the day on Saturday. A light west wind will help boost temperatures to near or in the low 50s.

High pressure will shift to southeast on Sunday as clouds will build throughout the day in response to a low pressure system developing and tracking to the south through the lower Mississippi River valley region. All things considered, it’ll still be a relatively mild day with highs returning to the low 50s.