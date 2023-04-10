Pushing the records

Temperatures are mild. In fact, they’ll be up near record territory each of the next couple of days. The records are 82° and 81° for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our forecast highs are 79° and 82° respectively.

The wind is a bit breezy, some gusts will wind their way to 30-35 mph for each day through the end of the week. But then again, this is a major factor in driving the warm up.

Friday night into the weekend brings a push of rain with a few embedded t-storms and eventually much cooler temperatures back to the area. You’ll notice a huge difference in the temps. We’ll go from 70s to 40s and 50s for highs. There’s even an outside shot that a few snowflakes materialize early Saturday morning. Don’t worry, the threat of anything sticking around is low at this point.