Passing showers and t-storms today

Clouds will continue to increase today, keeping the chance for a few on and off showers and thunderstorms in place. This will keep our highs limited to the upper 60s for most, with a few lower 70s here and there. We will continue this trend for Tuesday as well, with rainfall totals each day around 0.25″.

The forecast trend is to dry things up for the second half of the week, with temperatures bouncing back into the lower and middle 70s.

Rain chances continue to look slim heading into the final weekend of September, with the start of October (this Sunday) trending dry and in the upper 70s as well.