Oh How Far We’ve Fallen Behind…

Not even a month ago, we were on track to have the wettest year ever at Rochester International Airport. This takes into account all rainfall and snow melted down into liquid water. However, with less than half an inch of rainfall in the near month since May 16th (the last time we were ahead of the pace) during what is typically one of the wetter periods of the year, we are now more than 8 inches behind the record precipitation set back in 2013.

In fact, any more dry spells like what we saw in the second half of May could put us behind on rainfall with June and July being two of our wettest months of the year.