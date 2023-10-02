October heat will taper off this week

Temperatures reach into record territory in parts of southern MN and northern IA again, in many locations less than a few degrees away from record highs. The unusual warmth and sunshine is going to stick around Tuesday, at least through the bulk of the day. Clouds will start to increase late Tuesday ahead of a front that will bring a few showers and much more comfortable air starting Wednesday.

We’re not overly optimistic about our rain chances Tuesday night and Wednesday, although we expect there will be a few showers. A line of showers and storms will approach from the west Tuesday, moving through southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Tuesday night, weakening as it does so. There will be heavier showers to our west.

Thanks to the front, clouds, and a few showers Wednesday, temperatures are going to get closer to “normal” Wednesday with highs topping out around 70°. Even cooler air moves in for the end of the week and the weekend and high temperatures will stay in the 50s, even low 50s on Saturday. Rain will be minimal over the next seven days but there will be a few light showers on Wednesday and again on Friday.