Occasional showers and thunderstorms this week
There’s been a nice shift in the weather pattern since last week, with a large ridge of high pressure breaking down a bit and the jet stream now coming at us from the west… which is a bit more typical of a summer weather pattern. With the jet stream from the west and also very near us, a few, little waves of low pressure look to push a few good opportunities our way. The first is Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, and that will be followed by another front passing through Wednesday night. The Wednesday night wave may actually help produce a few more thunderstorms than showers.