Occasional rain through Tuesday

A very large, slow-moving area of low pressure is still on top of the upper Midwest and will be the main driver of our weather through the next few days. A few showers and thunderstorms will become likely again Monday afternoon through evening with some areas of heavy rain. The heaviest rain looks to stay closer to the Mississippi River this time around, although I expect there will be some rumbles and a few downpours over the ABC 6 News area from Rochester to Mason City. This round won’t be as organized or as strong as this past weekend’s showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will linger Tuesday as well, and this storm system will finally start drifting to our east from Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect more clouds than clear sky for the next couple days, and temperatures remaining mild with highs in the 60s. There will still be some breaks of blue sky from time to time over the next couple days. A sprinkle or two will be possible Wednesday, otherwise skies will remain cloudy with temperatures in the 60s for the middle of the week.

Sunshine will make a more prominent return on Thursday and temperatures will be back above average Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s.