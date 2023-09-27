Next Round of Storms

After a weekend filled with rain, we could be starting next weekend with more of it early Saturday morning. These storms do have the potential to be strong to severe to our west due to a hail threat, but will likely not have enough strength to them as they move east towards us.

Chances are around 40% for these as of Wednesday night. While they should still have some strength to drop rain, there is also a chance these storms track north of us. We will be dry by Saturday afternoon, and skies are expected to clear as the day goes along.