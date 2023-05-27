Nearly Two Weeks of NO RAIN

The last time we saw measurable rainfall at Rochester International Airport was May 14th. We have not had a drop of rainfall since. Sunday will mark two full weeks. The closest we have come to a dry spell lasting this long was 5 days. This happened twice earlier this year.

We are looking at this stretch lasting even longer with no rain in the forecast through Memorial Day weekend due to the ongoing blocking pattern. It eventually goes away once high pressure moves east during the middle of the work week.

Still, only isolated rain chances are in the forecast until Friday this upcoming week. If it wasn’t for the fact we were on track for the wettest year ever at one point, we would be talking about drought conditions.