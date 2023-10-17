Near seasonal temperatures this week, light rain chances

Temperatures the rest of the week won’t be terrible and in fact more typical for mid-October.

Skies will generally be mostly sunny on Tuesday. A light southerly wind will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 60s making for a great day to get outdoors.

Clouds will build Tuesday night ahead of our next weather maker. A weak system will slide southeast from Canada into Minnesota on Wednesday leading to the chance for a few light showers. Temperatures are expected to be mild with highs back in the 60s.

Shower chances will be around Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as the system slowly tracks further east over the Great Lakes region.

Overall, rain amounts look to be fairly light with around 0.10″ or less.

Temperatures will dial back a bit on Thursday with highs in the 50s before rebounding to 60° on Friday. The seasonal, quiet weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the 50s and night lows in the 30s and 40s.