More Heat & Humidity Thursday
We are tracking more summer-like heat & humidity as we begin Meteorological Summer Thursday. Highs are heading back into the middle & upper 80s, with higher humidity as well. The wind will be out of the south, breezy at times, which is ushering in the warm & humid air once again. A few pop-up storms will be possible later in the afternoon & evening, something we’ll be tracking as we head out for the afternoon jog, and/or the evening walk to the Rochester Honkers game!