More clouds & less warmth ahead

The sunny and mild days that we had for the majority of last week are a thing of the past. A couple light showers do remain possible through Tuesday morning, but don’t expect much more than what we have already gotten.

Temperatures drop even more on Tuesday; upper-30s and low-40s are in the forecast. With winds being gusty out of the northwest, it will impact the wind chill. We have one more “warmer” day of mid-40s on Wednesday. From Thanksgiving onwards, we get the cold that so many of you have probably been dreading (but was inevitable).

Outside of any light rain through Tuesday morning, we are still in line for a dry week. That will make any local travel for Thanksgiving easier this year.