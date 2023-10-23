Monday morning rain followed by afternoon sun, mild temps

The week will start off with some showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning.

A system will be quick to exit the ABC 6 Weather First area by mid-morning with any rain ending.

Clouds will begin to breakup heading toward lunchtime with skies turning mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be mild for late October with readings in the 60s to low 70s especially in northern Iowa.

Winds will also be blustery at times with gusts of 20-25 mph at times especially in the morning to early afternoon.

Clouds will build back in Monday night with additional showers and a few thunderstorms possible late into Tuesday.