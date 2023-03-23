Missing the next storm

The next storm system up is swinging by to our southeast. It’s far enough away that we shouldn’t be impacted. But it is close enough too that travelers should take note. Eastern Iowa into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will see the accumulations with this round. Signals call for the storm to strengthen as it moves northeast with SE Wisconsin looking at the most snow.

Friday night into Saturday morning is the timeframe to watch. Slowdowns on the travel scene should be expected in the areas mentioned above during this time.

Totals of 3-6″ will be common but some will rise above that range.